UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill Clinton Decries 'unprecedented Assault' On US Capitol, Country

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Bill Clinton decries 'unprecedented assault' on US Capitol, country

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Bill Clinton denounced Wednesday's riot in Washington by pro-Trump mobs as an "unprecedented assault" on the US Capitol and the nation itself, and blamed outgoing president Donald Trump for fomenting the violence.

"Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country," the Democratic former president said in a statement, adding that the attack was fueled by "four years of poison politics" and deliberate misinformation.

"The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost."

Related Topics

Election Attack Washington Trump Congress

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

8 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.