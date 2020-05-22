UrduPoint.com
Bill Clinton, James Patterson To Release Second Crime Thriller

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:50 AM

Bill Clinton, James Patterson to release second crime thriller

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Former US president Bill Clinton will publish another crime novel, co-author James Patterson said Thursday, this time centered on the kidnapping of an American first daughter.

The two-term Democratic leader co-wrote the thriller entitled "The President's Daughter" with renowned author Patterson, the pair's second book following 2018's behind-the-scenes White House drama "The President is Missing." The duo's debut, centered on cyberattack dangers, sold more than 3 million copies.

"Working with @BillClinton has been a highlight of my career and I'm thrilled to have the chance to write with him again," tweeted the American bestselling writer Patterson in announcing the new release.

According to a summary of the novel set for publication in the US June 2021, the plot centers on a former president who hopes to lay low after losing a second term, only to have an "imminent threat" to his daughter force him back into action.

The 73-year-old Clinton has written a number of books, including his post-presidential 2004 best-selling memoir "My Life."His own daughter Chelsea Clinton is also an author of several childrens books.

