UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill Cosby Freed After US Court Quashes Sex Crimes Conviction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Bill Cosby freed after US court quashes sex crimes conviction

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :US comedian Bill Cosby was freed from prison Wednesday, in a blow to the #MeToo movement, after a US court overturned his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago.

The 83-year-old left SCI Phoenix, a state jail 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Cosby had been denied a fair trial.

Cosby, who shattered racial barriers with his Emmy-winning role on "I Spy" in the 1960s, was convicted in 2018 of assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

But the judges wrote in a 79-page decision that a non-prosecution agreement between a former district attorney and Cosby over evidence he gave in a civil case meant the actor should not have been charged.

"Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged," they wrote.

Cosby, who also starred as a dad and doctor on the hit tv series "The Cosby Show," in the 1980s, left prison just before 2:30 pm (1830 GMT), a spokesperson for Pennsylvania's Department of Corrections told AFP.

His conviction was the first guilty verdict for sexual assault against a celebrity since the advent of the worldwide reckoning against sexual violence and abuse of power dubbed the #MeToo movement.

Accusers of Cosby and supporters of the movement expressed anger at his release.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom said she and the three Cosby accusers that she represents were "disgusted that he is a free man today." Cosby served more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault and has always maintained his innocence.

He has not reacted to his release and Cosby's publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although more than 60 women charged that they had been victims of sexual assault by Cosby, he was tried criminally only for Constand's assault, since the statute of limitations had expired in the other cases.

Cosby has insisted that the encounter with Constand, who was then a Temple University employee, was consensual.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Jail Doctor Man Temple Phoenix Philadelphia Women 2018 TV From Agreement Court Employment

Recent Stories

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

5 minutes ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

12 minutes ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

18 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

32 minutes ago

Unilabs launches new Covid-19 test to identify Del ..

44 minutes ago

The Perfect Phone in Your Budget; realme C21 is No ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.