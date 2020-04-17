UrduPoint.com
Bill Gates Boosts Coronavirus Contribution After Slamming Trump For Defunding WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

Bill Gates boosts coronavirus contribution after slamming Trump for defunding WHO

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, announced that their private foundation will put an additional $150 million toward coronavirus relief efforts around the world.

The donation builds on their foundation's previous commitment of $100 million, and will be directed to international efforts to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said in a statement carried by American media.

The funding will also go toward "new efforts to provide partners in Africa and South Asia with resources to scale their COVID-19 detection, treatment and isolation efforts.

Bill and Melinda Gates coupled the donation with a call for global leaders to unify as they address issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2 million people worldwide.

The call came just hours after Bill Gates denounced President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the outbreak.

"COVID-19 doesn't obey border laws. Even if most countries succeed in slowing the disease over the next few months, the virus could return if the pandemic remains severe enough elsewhere," Gates said in a statement.

"The world community must understand that so long as COVID-19 is somewhere, we need to act as if it were everywhere. Beating this pandemic will require an unprecedented level of international funding and cooperation." Trump on Tuesday announced that the administration would suspend funding for the WHO pending a review of the agency's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus." Gates said in a tweet that halting funding for the body during the middle of a crisis "is as dangerous as it sounds.""Their (WHO's) work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them," he said.

