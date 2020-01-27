UrduPoint.com
Billie Eilish Wins First Grammy, For Best Pop Vocal Album

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

Billie Eilish wins first Grammy, for Best Pop Vocal Album

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Billie Eilish, a goth-leaning artist whose innovative pop-rock-trap sound has won her legions of fans, beat out four industry heavyweights Sunday to take home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 18-year-old bested veterans Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran to score the award for her debut studio album "when we all fall asleep, where do we go?" "I feel like I'm not supposed to be here," she told E! television after the win was announced. "Life is weird." Eilish, who arrived on the red carpet wearing a Gucci pantsuit with lime green accents, was among this year's most-nominated artists with six, and is the youngest person ever nominated in all of the four top categories.

Her Best Pop Vocal Album category prize is her first win of the night.

Before she released her album in March 2019, Eilish had already assembled a fervent online following for her bold, often haunting pop sound featuring heavy bass and tinges of trap and electronic dance music.

Her brother and main collaborator Finneas O'Connell, 22, has already won two of the five awards he's up for thanks to his producing and songwriting contributions.

In August, Eilish became the first musician born in the 2000s to top the Billboard Hot 100, dethroning Lil Nas X's record-breaking 19-week streak thanks to his viral hit "Old Town Road."The artist named Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year has also written and will perform the theme song for the upcoming James bond film, "No Time To Die."

