Billie Eilish wins Grammy for Best New Artist

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Goth-inspired pop innovator Billie Eilish nabbed the Grammy for Best New Artist Sunday, beating out stiff competition from viral hitmaker Lil Nas X and the year's most-nominated artist Lizzo.

The 18-year-old Eilish soared to mainstream stardom over the past year, having won a fervent online following for her in-your-face pop sound that can get a little creepy, with haunting melodies and heavy bass.