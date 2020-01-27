Billie Eilish wins Grammy for Song of the Year for 'Bad Guy'

(@imziishan)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pop-rock innovator Billie Eilish on Sunday bested a packed field to win the Grammy for Song of the Year -- which honors songwriters -- for her hit "Bad Guy."The 18-year-old beat veteran acts Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey along with newcomers Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo to take home the coveted honor.

She shares the prize with her older brother Finneas O'Connell, her Primary creative collaborator.