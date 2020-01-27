UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Billie Eilish Wins Grammy For Song Of The Year For 'Bad Guy'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Billie Eilish wins Grammy for Song of the Year for 'Bad Guy'

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pop-rock innovator Billie Eilish on Sunday bested a packed field to win the Grammy for Song of the Year -- which honors songwriters -- for her hit "Bad Guy."The 18-year-old beat veteran acts Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey along with newcomers Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo to take home the coveted honor.

She shares the prize with her older brother Finneas O'Connell, her Primary creative collaborator.

Related Topics

Taylor Swift Sunday

Recent Stories

Masood urges business community to invest in AJK

2 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

19 minutes ago

PM accepts Sindh govt's plea for change of IGP

20 minutes ago

Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as ..

22 minutes ago

Vice-Chancellor chairs departmental heads meeting, ..

22 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action again ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.