Billie Eilish wins the Grammy for Record of the Year for 'Bad Guy'

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Teenage pop iconoclast Billie Eilish won the Grammy for Record of the Year Sunday, sweeping all top four categories and leaving Lil Nas X and Lizzo in the dust.

The 18-year-old with a goth-leaning edge led pop's new guard to become the top winner of the night, winning five of the six awards she was nominated for.

She also took home trophies for Song and Album of the Year, as well as best new artist and best pop vocal album.