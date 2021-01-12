UrduPoint.com
Billionaire Republican Donor Sheldon Adelson Dies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Billionaire casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson has died, according to a statement Tuesday from the Las Vegas Sands company.

Adelson, a supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump, was 87.

"Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G. Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma," the statement said.

