Billionaire Republican Donor Sheldon Adelson Dies At 87

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Billionaire casino magnate and donor to Republican causes Sheldon Adelson has died of cancer, his company said on Tuesday, days before Donald Trump, the US president he supported, hands power to Democratic successor Joe Biden.

A supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jewish causes worldwide, Adelson's death was confirmed on Tuesday by Las Vegas Sands, the company with which he built a casino empire sprawling from Las Vegas to the Chinese territory of Macau.

"Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G. Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma," the company said in a statement.

Adelson last week took a leave of absence for cancer treatment from Las Vegas Sands, with chief operating Officer Robert Goldstein replacing him in an acting capacity, the company said.

One of the richest men in the world, Adelson was a prominent supporter of Trump and well-known in the American business community, which has been cutting ties with the president or backing away from politics, at least temporarily, after last week's attack on the US Capitol.

The deadly assault on Congress came after Trump addressed a crowd of his supporters in Washington and urged them to march to the Capitol to protest the certification of Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential election.

Adelson made no statement about the events at the Capitol before his death, spokesman Ron Reese told AFP.

But he was undoubtedly a supporter of the president, appearing alongside Trump wearing a distinctive red "Keep America Great" cap.

The New York Times reported that he donated $220 million to the president's failed reelection campaign last year, as well as to other Republican politicians.

"Sheldon Adelson's life represents the best of the American dream," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Tuesday, while Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called him a "remarkable American."

