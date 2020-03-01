UrduPoint.com
Billionaire Tom Steyer Drops Out Of Democratic Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Billionaire Tom Steyer drops out of Democratic race

Columbia, United States, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Billionaire activist Tom Steyer dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina Primary.

Steyer spent more than $20 million on advertising in South Carolina but was heading to a third-place finish behind former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

"We were disappointed with where we came out," Steyer said in a speech to supporters.

"I said if I didn't see a path to winning I'd suspend my campaign," he said. "And I can't see a path where I can win the presidency."

