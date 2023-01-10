UrduPoint.com

Bills Ace Hamlin Discharged From Cincinnati Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Bills ace Hamlin discharged from Cincinnati hospital

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was discharged from hospital in Cincinnati on Monday, just a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game, medical staff confirmed.

Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flew to Buffalo where he will continue his recovery at another hospital.

"We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," UC Medical Center said.

"He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery." In separate posts on Twitter, Hamlin thanked medical staff in Cincinnati while paying tribute to the outpouring of goodwill across the sporting world.

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC," Hamlin wrote, adding that staff at his new hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, have "already made me feel at home!" "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling," Hamlin added in a separate tweet.

"The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world 'n more." The 24-year-old safety was left in critical condition last Monday after collapsing during the Bills' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, forcing the abandonment of the game.

The scary incident shocked the sports world and once again drew more scrutiny on the physically punishing nature of America's most popular sport.

Hamlin had made steady progress since being admitted to hospital last week, regaining consciousness on Wednesday before addressing team-mates via a video call on Friday.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center physician William Knight, who accompanied Hamlin to the airport before his transfer to Buffalo on Monday, cautioned it was still too early to say whether the Bills player would resurrect his NFL career.

"I think we're in the same place -- it's entirely too premature to discuss not only his football, we're focused on his day-to-day recovery," Knight told reporters during a briefing.

"He still has a ways to go in terms of his recovery. We're thrilled where he is today. He's up, he's walking around, he has an amazing sense of humor.

"But in terms of any kind of conjecture about his future, that's still significantly into the future. It's going to be up to Damar." Knight said doctors in Cincinnati had already been in contact with Hamlin's medical carers in Buffalo.

"I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," he said.

UCMC physician Timothy Pritts added that Hamlin would face ongoing monitoring and tests to determine what had caused his cardiac arrest last week.

"We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery," Pritts said. "We anticipate that he will undergo an ongoing series of tests and evaluations to determine what caused the incident on Monday night." Pritts meanwhile revealed that Hamlin had watched Buffalo's 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital room -- and had reacted wildly after team-mate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kick-off 96 yards for a touchdown.

"He was beyond excited," Pritts said. "When the opening kick off was run back he jumped up and down, got up out his chair and set off every alarm possible in the ICU in the process.

"It was an appropriate reaction to a very exciting play." Pritts added meanwhile that the normal recovery time for someone in Hamlin's condition was in the range of "weeks to months." "The goal for every patient who has suffered a serious illness or injury is to have them return to as close to baseline as possible," Pritts said.

"We anticipate that he will have likely ongoing needs - whether that is therapy or networking with various specialists.

"But he appears to be neurologically completely intact and there's no reason to believe that he won't continue his path to recovery."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Twitter Progress Same Cincinnati Buffalo Sunday All From Share Airport Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

7 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

7 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

9 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

9 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.