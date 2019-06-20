Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Binali Yildirim, a former prime minister and loyal lieutenant to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since the 1990s, has at times looked like a reluctant challenger for the mayorship of Istanbul.

Far less charismatic than Erdogan, the 63-year-old Yildirim nonetheless cuts a genial figure with his love of homespun phrases.

"I don't speak much but I work like my surname," said Yildirim, whose name means 'lightning' in Turkish.

Born into a poor family in a village in the eastern region of Erzincan, Yildirim became a maritime engineer. When Erdogan was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s, he chose him to head the city's ferry company.

Yildirim was a founding member of the AKP in 2001 before the party won its first general election the following year, since when it has never lost an election.

The father-of-three and grandfather served as a member of parliament for Istanbul from 2002 until 2007 before representing Erzincan in the northeast, then Izmir in the west.

Erdogan appointed his old friend to the key post of transport minister where Yildirim spent almost a decade overseeing the ambitious new tunnels, bridges and airports that became a trademark of the strongman's rule.

When Erdogan became president in 2016, he turned to Yildirim to take on the role of prime minister and later speaker of parliament.

Happy to play second fiddle to Erdogan, Yildirim never showed the ambition or desire to overshadow the president that cost the previous prime minister, Ahmet Davutoglu, his job.