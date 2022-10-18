UrduPoint.com

Binny Replaces Ganguly As Indian Cricket Board Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :World Cup winner Roger Binny was Tuesday appointed head of India's cricket board -- the sport's richest body -- replacing Sourav Ganguly after he was reportedly forced out in a political tussle.

Binny, 67, was elected president at a meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai, where secretary Jay Shah won another term in office, vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

The BCCI, which has a net worth reported at $2 billion, has been in chaos and there have been a slew of court cases involving the powerful organisation.

Bangalore-born Binny, who was part of India's historic 1983 World Cup-winning squad, steps into the shoes of Ganguly, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest captains.

Ganguly, 50, had initially been tipped to earn a second term as president but reports said he was shunted out because he refused to join India's ruling party.

