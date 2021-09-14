UrduPoint.com

Bioscience Firm Claims Will Bring Back Extinct Woolly Mammoth

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

Bioscience firm claims will bring back extinct woolly mammoth

Washington, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :It is the elephant in the genomics room: can extinct species be resurrected? One bioscience firm insists they can, announcing Monday its intent to use emerging technology to restore the woolly mammoth to the Arctic tundra.

New company Colossal, capitalizing on a partnership with a Harvard geneticist, said its species "de-extinction" effort has the potential to anchor a working model for restoring damaged or lost ecosystems and thereby help slow or even halt the effects of climate change.

"Never before has humanity been able to harness the power of this technology to rebuild ecosystems, heal our Earth and preserve its future through the repopulation of extinct animals," Colossal chief executive and co-founder Ben Lamm, an emerging technology entrepreneur, said in a statement.

"In addition to bringing back ancient extinct species like the woolly mammoth, we will be able to leverage our technologies to help preserve critically endangered species that are on the verge of extinction and restore animals where humankind had a hand in their demise." Woolly mammoths roamed much of the Arctic, and co-existed with early humans who hunted the cold-resistent herbivores for food and used its tusks and bones as tools.

The animals died out about 4,000 years ago. For decades, scientists have been recovering bits and pieces of mammoth tusks, bones, teeth and hair to extract and try to sequence the mammoth's DNA.

Colossal says it aims to insert DNA sequences of woolly mammoths, collected from well-preserved remains in the permafrost and frozen steppes, into the genome of Asian elephants, to create an "elephant-mammoth hybrid." Asian elephants and woolly mammoths share a 99.6 percent similar DNA makeup, Colossal says on its website.

Company co-founder George Church is a renowned geneticist and professor of genetics at Harvard Medical school, who is using pioneering techniques, including CRISPR technology, to advance species de-extinction.

"Technologies discovered in pursuit of this grand vision -- a living, walking proxy of a woolly mammoth -- could create very significant opportunities in conservation and beyond," Church said in the statement.

The woolly mammoth's vast migration patterns were seen as critical to preserving the Arctic region's environmental health.

Colossal says restoring the beasts has the potential to revitalize the Arctic grasslands, a vast region with major climate change-combatting properties, such as carbon sequestering and methane suppression.

Colossal is funded in part through a $15 million seed round from investors and says its advisors include leaders in bioethics and genomics.

Related Topics

Technology Company Died George Turkish Lira Church From Share Asia Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Ch ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 60 t ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

2 hours ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to ..

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

2 hours ago
 New UK news channel loses star name after choppy s ..

New UK news channel loses star name after choppy start

2 hours ago
 Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 aft ..

Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 after crowd trouble

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.