Bird flu detected in French duck farm: media

PARIS, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) --:The highly pathogenic bird flu avian influenza has been detected in a duck farm in France's southwestern department of Gironde, French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported on Saturday.

According to Le Figaro, the owner had bought, without knowing, infected animals in a barnyard in the Seine-et-Marne department located in eastern Paris.

Regulated protection and surveillance zones have been set up around the outbreak by the local authorities.

It is the second case of avian influenza in the department, according to Le Figaro.

The bird flu has caused the culling of 21 million animals in France since last winter.