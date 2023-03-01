Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative tests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH.March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The father of an 11-year-old girl who died from the H5N1 avian influenza has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for the virus for three times, the communicable disease control department under Cambodia's Ministry of Health said in a news release on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old man from the southeastern Prey Veng province's Sithor Kandal district was confirmed positive for the virus on Feb. 23, a day after his daughter died, the department said, adding that the man had recovered and was allowed to leave the hospital on Tuesday.