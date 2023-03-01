UrduPoint.com

Bird Flu Patient In Cambodia Discharged From Hospital After 3 Negative Tests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative tests

PHNOM PENH.March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The father of an 11-year-old girl who died from the H5N1 avian influenza has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for the virus for three times, the communicable disease control department under Cambodia's Ministry of Health said in a news release on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old man from the southeastern Prey Veng province's Sithor Kandal district was confirmed positive for the virus on Feb. 23, a day after his daughter died, the department said, adding that the man had recovered and was allowed to leave the hospital on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Died Prey Veng Man Cambodia Influenza From

Recent Stories

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

32 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

56 minutes ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

57 minutes ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregula ..

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.