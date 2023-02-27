Bird flu risk to humans in Cambodia remains low: WHO

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) --:The risk to general public from avian influenza A (H5N1) in Cambodia remains low despite two human cases of the virus were detected recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement late Sunday.

Last week, the Southeast Asian nation confirmed two human infections with H5N1 bird flu, the first since 2014, the statement said.

It added that the first case involved an 11-year-old girl from southeastern Prey Veng province, who died of the virus on Feb. 22, and her 49-year-old father was tested positive for the virus a day later and is currently in isolation at the Prey Veng Provincial Referral Hospital.