UrduPoint.com

Bird-hit Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Western India

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Bird-hit aircraft makes emergency landing in western India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :An aircraft belonging to India's private airline IndiGo was diverted to the nearest airport after being hit by a bird on Sunday, according to the country's civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.

The Delhi-bound plane was hit by a bird minutes after taking off from the Surat airport in the western state of Gujarat. The pilot informed the Air Traffic Control and asked for an emergency landing at the nearest airport. The plane was given permission to land at the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat under an emergency situation.

Related Topics

India Traffic Ahmedabad Surat Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing t ..

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees w ..

58 minutes ago
 North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

1 hour ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

1 hour ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

2 hours ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

3 hours ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.