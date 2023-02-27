Bird-hit aircraft makes emergency landing in western India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :An aircraft belonging to India's private airline IndiGo was diverted to the nearest airport after being hit by a bird on Sunday, according to the country's civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.

The Delhi-bound plane was hit by a bird minutes after taking off from the Surat airport in the western state of Gujarat. The pilot informed the Air Traffic Control and asked for an emergency landing at the nearest airport. The plane was given permission to land at the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat under an emergency situation.