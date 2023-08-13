Open Menu

Bird Strikes Damage 2 Planes At Bangladesh's Main Airport, Take-offs Aborted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

DHAKA. Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) --:Two incidents of bird strikes have occurred at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, but no casualties have been reported.

A flight of the national flag-carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines on the Dhaka-Bangkok route aborted take-off as a bird strike caused one of its tyres to burst on Saturday.

Passengers of the plane had to disembark in the taxiway, a senior pilot of the national flag carrier told the Daily Star, a leading local newspaper.

Later the authorities have made alternative arrangements for the passengers to travel to Bangkok.

In the second case, according to the report, a flight of Fly Dubai abandoned take-off after a bird strike on its left engine and damaged three propeller blades of it.

As the plane had to be halted on its final phase of take-off, two wheels also melted, the leading local daily reported quoting unnamed sources.

Earlier in December last year, a Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was reportedly damaged when a bird hit the engine of the aircraft during landing at the same airport.

