Birdies On Offer In US Open Final Round At Pebble Beach

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Marcus Kinhult, ranked 122nd in the world, fired a five-under par 66 at Pebble Beach on Sunday, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what might be in store when the US Open leaders tee off.

Sweden's Kinhult had six birdies and one bogey to get himself back to even par for the tournament two hours before Gary Woodland, the 54-hole leader at 11-under, was due to tee off alongside Justin Rose.

Woodland, pursuing a first major title, was one stroke in front of Rose, the 2013 US Open champion who was one of four major winners within four shots of the lead.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and 2010 British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen were at seven-under, along with American Chez Reavie.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was alone in sixth on six-under.

Tiger Woods, who won his 15th major title at the Masters in April, was unable to take advantage of a Pebble Beach course that remained receptive in cool, overcast weather. He never figured to be a factor as he started the day 11 adrift and opened the final round with two straight bogeys.

