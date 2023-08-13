Birmingham boss hails Brady effect after last-gasp win over Leeds

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Birmingham City boss John Eustace praised the impact of a pre-match team talk from new minority owner Tom Brady after the American football great watched the Blues win 1-0 at home to Norwich in the English Championship on Saturday.

Before kick-off, seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady mingled with fans in a pub near Birmingham's St Andrew's ground before addressing the players in a match where the club paid tribute to Trevor Francis, arguably their greatest player, following the former England striker's death in July.

Brady, 46, has partnered with the club's holding company Knighthead Capital Management LLC and he is now the chairman of a new advisory board.

Saturday's match was destined to end in a goalless draw until substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz injury-time penalty secured victory for Birmingham.

"The new owners came into the dressing room just as I was coming out and congratulated the lads," said Eustace.

"It's great to see Tom Brady in there as well. Tom spoke to the group before our meeting today, so that is great to have one of the most famous sporting people in the world come down and chat to the group.

"They were all very excited to listen to him and he gave us some real good words of advice." - 'Amazing vision' - Eustace added: "I think you can see today his presence at the club (is a benefit), the vision that he's got for the football club is amazing.

"He wants this football club to be a world brand, he wants this Birmingham City family now all over the world, which is what we all want.

"We want this magnificent football club to grow and get better and be known all around the world.

"We've got a great person to come in and do that." Earlier, former quarter-back Brady, 46, surprised City fans by greeting them at The Roost pub near St Andrew's.

"Tom Brady is here and he's perfect," tweeted Kelsea Ravenhill, 26, from Birmingham.

"The film crew, Tom Brady, his bodyguards all entered the pub for his Blues entrance and introduced himself to all our fans," Ravenhill told Britain's Press Association news agency.

"The place is rocking, completely changed the atmosphere, he is just a sports legend!" Brady tweeted earlier Saturday: "Any plans before kick-off guys? See you at St. Andrew's". He then made an appearance at the stadium, where he was photographed meeting mascots and signing shirts.

Brady is the latest high-profile American to become involved in English football.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2020 and celebrated as the team returned to the English Football League in April.

Three-time golf major winner Jordan Spieth is involved at Leeds after buying shares in 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers.

Championship side Birmingham have twice won the League Cup but the last time they did so, in 2011, they were relegated from the Premier League and they have not returned to the top-flight since.

