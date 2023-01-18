Birth anniversary of prominent Urdu poet Momin Khan Momin observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Prominent urdu poet, Momin Khan Momin was remembered here Wednesday on the 223rd birth anniversary, in the literary circles for his contributions to the Urdu language and literature.

Momin received his education at the famous Shah Abdul Qadir's school under the coveted guidance of Shah Abdul Aziz, a celebrated theologian and reformer of his times. He had a wider exposure to a variety of disciplines and languages like Arabic, Persian, Urdu, medicine, mathematics, and astrology.

He was essentially a poet of earthly love which he expressed best in the form of ghazal while music and chess were the other areas of his keen interest which he cultivated with care.

In celebrating romantic love in all its manifestations, Momin drew upon the purity of diction, deeply nuanced phrases, and indirect modes of expression. He was an aesthete and personalized his material which distinguished him from many other poets who objectified them.

Apart from his Urdu diwan, Momin has also left behind a Persian diwan, and works in prose.

He passed away on May 14, 1852.