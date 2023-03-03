UrduPoint.com

Birthday Girl Hodgkinson Into 800m Semi-final At European Indoors

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Birthday girl Hodgkinson into 800m semi-final at European Indoors

Istanbul, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Defending champion Keely Hodgkinson eased into the semi-finals of the 800m at the European Indoors Championships on Thursday to give herself a perfectly-timed birthday present.

The British star, who was crowned European outdoor champion over the distance last year and improved the national 800m indoor mark to 1:57.18 over the winter, turns 21 on Friday.

"It will be a nice birthday present to myself if I can defend my title," she told the BBC before adding of the weekend final: "I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I can do everyone proud." Hodgkinson clocked 2:01.67 on Thursday in her heat.

Germany's Majtie Kolberg registered the second best time of the heats with 2:01.94. The semi-finals are on Saturday with the final set for Sunday.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who is chasing a 1500m/3000m double at the championships, also made it through his first test.

The Norwegian runner, Olympic gold medallist in the 1500m in Tokyo, clocked 3:50.29 over the distance on Thursday to make the next round.

It was enough for third place in his heat behind Azeddine Habz and George Mills.

Neil Gourley, who set a British record last weekend, registered the best time of the heats with 3:41.18.

Ingebrigtsen was pipped to outdoor world 1500m gold by Jake Wightman in Eugene last year, but with the Briton recovering from injury, he is a clear favourite for both golds in Istanbul.

The final of the 1500m is on Friday while the 3000m comes to a conclusion on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Nice Tokyo George Istanbul Eugene Sunday Gold Olympics From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2023

55 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd March 2023

60 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

9 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

10 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

10 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.