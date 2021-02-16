UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Blows By $50,000, European Stocks Ease

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Bitcoin blows by $50,000, European stocks ease

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Bitcoin rose above $50,000 for the first time on Tuesday while European equities eased after soaring the previous day on reduced coronavirus fears and thanks to mounting optimism over US President Joe Biden's vast stimulus plan, traders said.

Bitcoin surged past the $50,000 mark in midday European trading, striking $50,547.70 around 1235 GMT.

The price of the cryptocurrency has soared 75 percent since the start of the year.

Meanwhile oil held close to 13-month highs on keen demand hopes amid a severe cold snap in Texas.

Asia's leading stock markets closed with strong gains and the Dollar declined against the euro and Yen.

Sterling soared to $1.3952, the highest level for nearly three years.

The euro sank to 87.06 pence, the lowest point since May.

Related Topics

Dollar Oil Bitcoin Price Euro Cryptocurrency May Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

8 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

12 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

19 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

57 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.