Bitcoin soars past $40,000 for the first time

London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of the cryptocurrency bitcoin soared past $40,000 for the first time on Thursday, rising $10,000 in just five days.

The price of bitcoin was $41,130 at roughly 1800 GMT, having jumped 9.75 percent during the trading session.

The cryptocurrency, which has known wild swings in value, passed $30,000 for the first time just on Saturday.