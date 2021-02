(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Bitcoin soared above $50,000 for the first time on Tuesday after surging by almost 75 percent this year as heavyweight companies lend their support to the world's most popular virtual Currency.

At around 1235 GMT, bitcoin hit an all-time high at $50,547.70, a 4.4-percent gain since Monday.