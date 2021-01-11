UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Tumbles 20%, Sharpest Fall Since March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Bitcoin tumbles 20%, sharpest fall since March

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The value of leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin tumbled 20 percent Monday, wiping out some of the huge gains racked up in recent weeks as financial markets became more cautious.

The virtual Currency fell to $31,061.83 according to the Bloomberg financial news service, a level last seen in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic sparked panic around the world.

