UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin World Faces 'halving': What's Happening?

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Bitcoin world faces 'halving': what's happening?

London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Bitcoin miners, whose computer processors enable the running of the world's most popular virtual Currency, will soon face an event that takes place every four years and alters the profitability of the hi-tech industry.

So-called halving is when cryptocurrency-mining companies and individuals find out the reduced payment that they will receive in return for their contribution to the system's smooth operation.

Bitcoin was created in 2008 by a person or group writing under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto as a peer-to-peer decentralised electronic cash system.

The virtual unit was once the preserve of internet geeks and hobbyists but it has since exploded in popularity, with mining performed by huge banks of computers.

Related Topics

Internet World Bitcoin Event Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 seconds ago

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

8 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

8 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.