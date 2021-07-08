London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Denmark's run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals was even more of a fairytale for the nation of five million people after their near-tragic start to the tournament.

On the opening weekend of the Euro, Christian Eriksen, his country's star player for the best part of a decade, collapsed on the field against Finland after suffering a cardiac arrest.

As his teammates formed a protective circle around the Inter Milan midfielder to shield him from the cameras, captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel consoled his sobbing partner on the side of the pitch.

Thanks to the rapid medical response, Eriksen was resuscitated after one defibrillation and able to leave hospital less just six days later.

Three-and-a-half weeks on from the incident, Denmark were still in contention to repeat their shock success at Euro 92, which they won having initially failed to qualify thanks to Yugoslavia's expulsion.

In the end, lightning did not strike twice. England, roared on by a 65,000 crowd at Wembley, booked their place in the final of a European Championship for the first time with a controversial 2-1 win after extra time.

The winning goal came about after a dubious penalty was awarded for Joakim Maehle's challenge on Raheem Sterling.

Schmeichel -- a hero on and off the field for Denmark -- saved Harry Kane's spot-kick, but the England captain swept home the rebound to spark jubilant scenes of celebration.

"One thing is to lose a game, but losing this way is a disappointment because these guys have fought a lot," said Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand. "It's a bitter way to leave a tournament."