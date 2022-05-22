UrduPoint.com

Bitter Harvest For Indian Farmers After Wheat Export Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Bitter harvest for Indian farmers after wheat export ban

Khanna, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :When New Delhi banned wheat exports as prices soared over Russia's invasion of Ukraine it provoked consternation abroad and drove the cereal even higher.

Now Indian farmers and traders are fuming they have been denied a windfall as domestic prices have plummeted.

India is the world's second-biggest wheat producer, but the government -- itself the country's biggest buyer of the crop -- said it chose to protect food security for its mammoth population despite inflation concerns.

The move -- along with dwindling global supplies from Russia and Ukraine, both among the world's top five wheat exporters -- sent prices to all-time highs on commodity exchanges in Chicago and Europe.

But at Asia's largest grain market in Khanna, in India's breadbasket state of Punjab, values went the other way.

Every year, thousands of farmers from the wheat-growing region sell their produce at the facility, which is dominated by a dozen giant storage sheds, each the size of a football pitch.

From 2,300 rupees (about $30) per 100 kilograms of wheat before the export ban, prices slumped to 2,015 rupees -- the government-set minimum price at which it buys grain for its vast public distribution system.

India's hundreds of millions of small farmers eke out a borderline existence, subject to the vagaries of the weather, and some in Punjab were already reeling from production losses due to a severe heatwave.

The price fall represents the difference between a bumper payout and heartache, they say.

Farmer Navtej Singh saved half his 60-tonne wheat harvest to sell during the lean season, when prices normally rise, and is aghast at the government's decision.

Now he is scrambling to sell his remaining stock.

"This ban has come as a shock," he told AFP. "The price has dropped to the lowest and doesn't even cover our expenses. I can't even wait for a day."The authorities had not consulted anyone and had acted "selfishly", he said.

"We were already hit with production losses this year, and the ban order has made our life difficult."

Related Topics

India Football Weather World Exports Ukraine Punjab Russia Europe New Delhi Price Chicago Market From Government Wheat Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

8 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

8 hours ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

8 hours ago
 Kaira pens letter to Int'l bodies to condemn illeg ..

Kaira pens letter to Int'l bodies to condemn illegal trial of Yasin Malik

8 hours ago
 Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hi ..

Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hit PGA

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.