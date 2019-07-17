UrduPoint.com
Bitter Sinaloa Residents Lament Likely Life Sentence For 'El Chapo'

Bitter Sinaloa residents lament likely life sentence for 'El Chapo'

Culiacán, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As Sinaloa's most notorious son Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman faces sentencing in the United States, residents of the Mexican state sounded a bitter chorus at the prospect of the capo -- feared and revered here in equal measure -- spending his life behind bars.

They point to the fact that since the arrest of Guzman -- the now-former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, which was founded in the 1980s -- neither violence nor drug-trafficking have abated.

Moreover, in Sinaloa, it is widely believed that he and his fugitive partner Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada paved roads, built schools and churches and were the region's benefactors.

And despite testimony to the contrary presented at Guzman's trial in New York, many still believe the numerous murders and kidnappings he is accused of had nothing to do with him.

"It's not going to help to leave him incarcerated there," said Angel Ladrillero. "Since they took him, this damn massacre hasn't stopped, it's a complete mess." Ladrillero was visiting the shrine dedicated to Jesus Malverde, the so-called "narco saint" -- a folk hero who, according to legend, stole from the rich to give to the poor in early 20th-century Sinaloa.

The shrine, in the state capital Culiacan, is full of photographs and messages of thanks, while next to a bust of Malverde stands a figurine of Guzman, his head held high, wearing a pink shirt, blue trousers and holding an assault rifle.

"On top of that it's not fair that they want him to die in jail. He helped a lot of people, they should free him," added 44-year-old mason Ladrillero, after offering thanks to Malverde for his recovery from a facial blood clot.

