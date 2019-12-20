UrduPoint.com
Bitter Start To Christmas For Argentina's Middle Class

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Bitter start to Christmas for Argentina's middle class

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Argentina's lurch to the left under new President Alberto Fernandez is proving a bitter pill to swallow for much of the middle class, with the wallet-draining Christmas season in full swing.

Fernandez was swept to power in October's elections on the wave of anti-austerity sentiment in a country gripped by an 18-month economic crisis following a Currency crash.

While his victory brought hope, that has quickly turned to dismay for many taken aback by a series of taxes imposed on the US Dollar, the currency Argentines favor for their savings.

On Tuesday, Economy Minister Martin Guzman announced a 30 percent levy on foreign currency purchases to protect "highly vulnerable" sectors.

Social media is abuzz with indignation over the "authoritarian" measure, which is already scheduled for debate in the Chamber of Deputies, Argentina's lower congressional chamber.

Hundreds demonstrated outside Congress on Wednesday shouting "yes we can" -- liberal ex-president Mauricio Macri's campaign slogan, popularized by Barack Obama ahead of the 2008 US election.

On Twitter, critics denounced left-wing policies they fear will drag Argentina down the road Hugo Chavez took Venezuela, which has suffered one of the worst economic collapses outside of war in modern history.

"Alberto's going for the Chavist model: concentration of power, political absolutism, high taxes, asphyxiating the middle classes and the productive sector," tweeted Gregorio Hernandez, a provincial political leader.

