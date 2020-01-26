UrduPoint.com
Bittersweet Coco As Djokovic Picks Up Steam At Australian Open

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Defending champion Novak Djokovic swept into the Australian Open quarter-finals but 15-year-old Coco Gauff exited in tears on Sunday after failing in her bid to become the Open era's youngest Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic, on the hunt for his eighth Melbourne title, was remorseless against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, crushing the 14th seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to book an 11th appearance in the last eight.

The Serb's reward is a match-up with big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic, who is back in form after a run of injuries and dismissed 2018 finalist Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

"Milos is one of the tallest, strongest players on tour and has one of the biggest serves," said Djokovic, the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

"I've got to be ready for missiles coming from his side of the net."Gauff's giant-killing Australian debut generated intense hype as she attempted to become the youngest Major-winner in the post-1968 Open era, breaking the record set by a 16-year-old Martina Hingis in 1997.

The teenager beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in round one and title-holder Naomi Osaka in the third, but she came unstuck against a determined Kenin.

