Bivol beats 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title

Las Vegas, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight world title with a unanimous points decision over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Saturday, handing the Mexican superstar the second defeat of his career.

Russia's Bivol, 31 improved to 20-0 with 11 knockouts while multiweight champion Alvarez, a heavy favorite, fell to 57-2 with two draws. His only other defeat was to Floyd Mayweather at light middleweight in 2013.

Alvarez made boxing history in November when he stopped Caleb Plant to become the first man to unite all four super middleweight world title belts.

He had fought at light-heavyweight before, stopping Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round to win the WBO 175-pound title in November 2019.

But there would be no late heroics against Bivol, who pressured Alvarez relentlessly throughout the bout and never appeared to be hurt seriously by the Mexican, who struggled to get past Bivol's guard.

"He hurt my arm," Bivol said, displaying a bruised upper arm that absorbed a string of punches.

"I felt his power, you can see on my arm.

He beat my arm up -- but not my head." All three judges -- Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld -- scored the bout 115-113 for Bivol.

It was a massive disappointment for the pro-Alvarez crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, who were pulling for a Mexican victory on the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend.

Bivol said their partisan cheers whenever Alvarez seemed to be gaining ground "gave me more energy." Bivol fought a disciplined fight, keying a steady attack with a piston-like jab that opened the door for powerful combinations.

Alvarez was put on the defensive, and the naturally lighter fighter couldn't find a way to respond.

By the seventh round his face was bruised, his feet looked slow and his punches lacked their usual power.

"He's a very good fighter," Alvarez said. "He comes in, goes out. He managed his distance really well. That's boxing.

"He's a great champion," Alvarez said. "I lost. He won."Although he had no complaint with the decision, Alvarez said he wanted a rematch.

"Rematch? No problem," Bivol said. "Let's talk about that."