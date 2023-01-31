UrduPoint.com

Bizarre Joaldunak Festival Begins In Spain

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ZUBIETA, Spain , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The ancient Spanish festival Joaldunak, dating back to the Medieval Age, kicked off on Monday.

The festival to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring" is annually held on Monday and Tuesday of the last week of January.

People in Spain's northern Navarra region marched while carrying bells by performing a ritual designed to repel the malignant spirits.

Many people have attended this year's festival in Aurtiz, Ituren and Zubieta villages.

Speaking to Anadolu, 19-year-old Mattin said that he had joined the festival with his brother and father since he was very young and that today has always been very special for him.

Joxean from Basque also said that he has been attending the event for 15 years which is the "biggest fest" for him.

