BJP Regime Starts Building 50,000 Temples In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

BJP regime starts building 50,000 temples in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :As part of Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's nefarious plan to Hinduise Jammu and Kashmir in shortest possible period of time, it has started executing the decision to build around 50,000 temples in the territory.

In the name of rebuilding dilapidated temples, the Indian government has identified several historic mosques and monasteries where it is going to build the said temples, Kashmir Media Service reported.

As per the notorious modus operandi of the RSS-BJP nexus, the Indian government has claimed that these mosques were built at the site of ancient Hindu worship places. The regime was using a special segment of Kashmiri Pandits to carry out the wicked plan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

