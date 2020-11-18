UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Black Day': Loew Shell-shocked By Germany's Historic Spain Defeat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

'Black day': Loew shell-shocked by Germany's historic Spain defeat

Seville, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Joachim Loew admitted it was a "black day" for Germany after their 6-0 drubbing against Spain in the Nations League piled pressure on the team's coach.

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as Spain ran riot in Seville, leaving Loew to pick through the wreckage of Germany's worst defeat for 89 years.

"This has been a black day for us," admitted Loew after Germany's heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 to Austria in Berlin in 1931.

"We completely lost track of our plan after we went 1-0 down, which was deadly and the Spanish took their chances.

"Nothing worked, neither in defence nor attack.

"We left huge spaces, there was a lack of communication between the players." The thrashing was double that of Loew's previous worst defeat as Germany coach, when his side lost by 3-0 to both the Czech Republic in 2007 and to the Netherlands in 2018.

Coming two years after their 2018 World Cup debacle, when Germany failed to get out of their group, this is the biggest crisis of Loew's 14-year reign.

The 60-year-old, who led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, insists he can still turn things around with seven months to go before the European Championships kick off in June.

Germany face France and Portugal, the reigning world and European champions, in their group.

"Of course," Loew insisted when asked if he wants to stay on, with two years left on his German FA contract.

"It's our duty to look at this and ask what we can do better.

"We were second best in every department, it was a black day -- there is no way of dressing this up." Loew has already been given the backing by Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff.

"The trust in Joachim Löw is still completely there, absolutely," insisted Bierhoff.

"We have to analyse this hard -- the Spanish goalkeeper hardly made a save the whole game.

"There was a lack of experience there, no question.

"We have to get rid of all the co-ordination problems in defense."

Related Topics

Attack World France German Germany Berlin Seville Austria Spain Portugal Czech Republic Netherlands June 2018 All Best Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

9 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

9 hours ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

9 hours ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

9 hours ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.