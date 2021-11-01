UrduPoint.com

Black Ferns Suffer Record Defeat Against England

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Black Ferns suffer record defeat against England

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :England women thrashed world champions New Zealand 43-12 at Exeter on Sunday, running in seven tries as the Black Ferns suffered a record loss.

Admittedly, this was New Zealand's first Test in two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with England having played 14 internationals in that period.

Even so few had forecast New Zealand's 100th match at this level would end in such a huge defeat.

It was certainly an emphatic way for England -- beaten by the Black Ferns in the 2017 World Cup final in Dublin -- to signal their intentions ahead of next year's edition in New Zealand.

Abbie Ward's two early tries set the Red Roses on their way on Sunday, with Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison also crossing the New Zealand line at Sandy Park as England extended their winning streak against all opponents to 15 matches.

Not only was this England's record victory against New Zealand, it was also the first time the Black Ferns had conceded seven tries in a match, the first time they had conceded over 32 points and the first time they had been beaten by more than 14 points.

New Zealand, 17-0 down at the interval, did manage to score two tries of their own through Alana Bremner and Stacey Fluhler in the second half.

