Pontoise, France, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A French court Friday acquitted the brother of Adama Traore, a young black man whose 2016 death in police custody sparked violent protests, of inciting riots and shooting at police.

Five people have been on trial since June 21 for firing on police during riots in the towns of Persan and Beaumont-sur-Oise outside Paris following the death of Adama Traore on July 19, 2016.

Adama Traore died on his 24th birthday after being restrained and apprehended by police. His death triggered riots and protests against police brutality in France.

The court acquitted Traore's brother Bagui, Bagui's former girlfriend and a man suspected being one of the shooters.

However, it sentenced two other men to 12 and eight years in prison -- with one year suspended -- for shooting at police officers.

The court said it could not admit as "proof" all the elements used against Bagui Traore.

Judge Marc Trevidic said "nobody... indicated seeing him firing on the forces of law and order or even being close to a shooter. Nobody heard him give orders or furnish anyone with a firearm," he said.

The verdict was met with applause and cheers.

Assa Traore, 36, who became an international figure in the fight against police violence and racism after she organised protests in Paris following the death of George Floyd in the US pointing to what she says are similarities with the death of her brother in 2016, was in tears.

"The journey is not over," she said.

Bagui Traore, 29, had been in detention for four-and-a-half years for other convictions but had claimed his innocence throughout in this case.

Paris prosecutors have launched an investigation into allegations of racism, homophobia and violence within the city's police force by a journalist who worked undercover as an officer for two years.