Black Hat" Concludes Activities As the Biggest Global Cybersecurity Event

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The "Black Hat" event concluded its activities here today in the presence of the Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi Federation For Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), Faisal Al-Khamisi; CEO of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Eng. Faisal Bafarat, and a number of officials.

Held as part of this year's Riyadh Season 2022, the Black Hat event closing ceremony witnessed the presence of more than 31,000 visitors.

The 3-day Black Hat event witnessed 232 dialogue sessions and workshops, included 136 workshops on technology, as the Arsenal zone hosted 48 sessions, and the Executive Summit presented 46 other sessions.

The number of people registered in the event reached more than 57,000 people. The event featured many competitions and interactive activities, such as the Capture the Flag Challenge (CTF Challenge 2022); the Glitch Reward Platform Cup, car hacking, smart city hacking, chip hacking, room escape, in addition to the exhibition accompanying the event, which included more than 250 international companies in the field of cybersecurity and more than 40 startups.

In conclusion, the winners of the competitions were crowned, as the DiceGang team won the first place in the CTF Challenge, winning a prize of 300,000 riyals, as the 7 * 7 team won the second place with a prize of 200,000 riyals.

Five Boys Cry team won the 3rd place with a prize of 100,000 riyals.

The C4T BuT S4D team ranked 4th with a prize of 60,000 riyals, and the Cookie Storm team won the 5th place with a prize of 40,000 riyals. Anas Ruby won the prize for the first Glitch Reward Platform Cup with a prize of 70,000 riyals, while Abdurrahman Makki won the 2nd place with a prize of 40,000 riyals, while 3rd place went to Abdurrahman Al-Batel with a prize of 20,000 riyals.

On the highest-risk report challenge, Rawi Al-Juraifani won the prize of 15,000 riyals, while Turki Al-Harthi won a prize of 10,000 Riyals for the most quality reports. The Cyber Talents company won a prize of 90,000 riyals in the Cyber Seed challenge for startups participating in the event of Black Hat, and 3 Cadillac cars were distributed by Riyadh Season. The three Cadillac cars went to Mohammed Omran, Ziyad Al-Harbi, and Raghd Al-Ammari. It is worth mentioning that the Black Hat event was organized by the SAFCSP, in partnership with GEA, as it is the beggist cybersecurity event in the region.