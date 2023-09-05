Black Sea ships carrying grain hit insurance obstacle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The risk of bombing has made it virtually impossible to insure ships leaving Ukraine via the Black Sea, leaving the sector to find an alternative route, especially for grain.

Cargo insurance can in theory be always considered "on a case-by-case" basis, Mathieu Berrurier, chief executive at insurance broker Eyssautier-Verlingue, told AFP.

But with premiums having spiralled five to 10 times the amounts charged before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, companies are no longer paying.

Exiting Ukraine via the Black Sea had been stable for almost a year after Moscow signed an agreement enabling the invaded country to export its agricultural produce.

That allowed Ukraine to export 33 million tonnes of grain, and helped push down global food prices.