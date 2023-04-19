UrduPoint.com

Black US Teen Shot After Going To Wrong Door Invited To W.House, Suspect Surrenders

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Black US teen shot after going to wrong door invited to W.House, suspect surrenders

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A Black US teenager who was shot twice after ringing the wrong doorbell has an invitation to the White House once he's recovered, President Joe Biden promised Tuesday, as the suspected shooter, an elderly white man, surrendered to authorities.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice, once in the head, last Thursday night in the midwestern state of Missouri, after going to the wrong house while trying to pick up his twin brothers.

Biden slammed the incident as another example of the United States' failure to deal with widespread gun violence.

"No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We've got to keep up the fight against gun violence," Biden tweeted, saying he'd spoken with Yarl and his family the night before.

"And Ralph, we'll see you in the Oval once you feel better," the president added.

The suspected shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, was charged on Monday with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, local prosecutor Zachary Thompson said.

Lester turned himself in on Tuesday, a Clay County sheriff's department spokesperson told AFP.

He was released later in the day on a $200,000 bail, a spokesperson confirmed later.

According to court documents, Lester said he thought the teen was trying to break into his house, and shot him through the glass storm door.

Related Topics

Storm White House Thompson Man United States Criminals Family Court

Recent Stories

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

5 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

6 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

6 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

6 hours ago
 Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

8 hours ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.