Black US teen shot after going to wrong door invited to W.House, suspect surrenders

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A Black US teenager who was shot twice after ringing the wrong doorbell has an invitation to the White House once he's recovered, President Joe Biden promised Tuesday, as the suspected shooter, an elderly white man, surrendered to authorities.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice, once in the head, last Thursday night in the midwestern state of Missouri, after going to the wrong house while trying to pick up his twin brothers.

Biden slammed the incident as another example of the United States' failure to deal with widespread gun violence.

"No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We've got to keep up the fight against gun violence," Biden tweeted, saying he'd spoken with Yarl and his family the night before.

"And Ralph, we'll see you in the Oval once you feel better," the president added.

The suspected shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, was charged on Monday with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, local prosecutor Zachary Thompson said.

Lester turned himself in on Tuesday, a Clay County sheriff's department spokesperson told AFP.

He was released later in the day on a $200,000 bail, a spokesperson confirmed later.

According to court documents, Lester said he thought the teen was trying to break into his house, and shot him through the glass storm door.