(@FahadShabbir)

London, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Blackburn's hopes of qualifying for the Championship play-offs are no longer solely in their own hands following a 1-1 draw at home to Luton on Monday.

Hayden Carter headed in his first Rovers goal four minutes from time at Ewood Park and the hosts almost snatched a win late on when Sammie Szmodics volleyed against the crossbar.

Wales international Tom Lockyer had given third-placed Luton, already in the play-offs, the lead from Carlton Morris's cross shortly after half-time.

Blackburn must now beat Millwall in their final game of the regular season to have a chance of a top-six finish, but they would still fall short if either West Brom or Sunderland won as well.

Earlier, Rotherham guaranteed their Championship survival with a 1-0 win over 10-man Middlesbrough.

The Millers had been relegated in each of their previous three second-tier campaigns.

But Hakeem Odoffin's second-half winner ensured their safety with one game to spare.

Rotherham cannot be caught by third-bottom Reading who, following their six-point deduction, currently hold the final relegation spot.