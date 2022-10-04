Blackouts hit 130 million Bangladeshis after grid failure

Dhaka, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 130 million people in Bangladesh were without power on Tuesday afternoon after a grid failure caused widespread blackouts, the government's power utility company said.

More than 80 percent of the country was hit by the sudden outage shortly after 2 pm local time (0800 GMT), according to the Power Development board.

Apart from some locations in Bangladesh's northwest, "the rest of the country is without power", agency spokesman Shamim Ahsan told AFP.

Ahsan said 130 million people or more were without electricity and it remained unclear what had caused the fault.

"It is still under investigation," he said, adding that a technical malfunction was the likely reason.

Junior technology minister Zunaid Palak said on Facebook that power would be restored by 8 pm in the capital Dhaka, itself home to more than 22 million people.