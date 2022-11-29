Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Blair House, the historic Washington residence where select foreign visitors are sumptuously housed, and where one US president escaped an assassination attempt, is gearing up for a state visit by France's Emmanuel Macron.

The French president and his wife Brigitte Macron, who arrive Tuesday, will be following in the footsteps of Charles de Gaulle, Queen Elizabeth II and the emperor of Japan when they move into the venerable brick structure across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, in the heart of the Federal capital.

Behind its rather austere three-story facade, Blair House actually comprises four contiguous buildings, forming a complex of 70,000 square feet (6,500 square meters) -- larger than the White House itself -- including 119 opulently decorated rooms dedicated to welcoming foreign leaders or providing a venue for high-stakes diplomatic talks.

In the back, a quiet garden with a fountain, park benches and ivy-covered walls allows visitors a chance to enjoy fresh air far from the tourists who swarm Pennsylvania Avenue.

The president's guest house, as it is often described, has been the scene of marathon negotiating sessions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and yearly meetings of G7 finance ministers.

It also played host to a colorful visit in the 1990s by heavy-drinking Russian president Boris Yeltsin who, according to Bill Clinton, was seen one day in 1995 hailing a taxi out front in his underwear and, a day later, mistaken for a drunken intruder wandering in the building's basement.

And in 1998, British Prime Minister Tony Blair played on the similarity in Names, quipping that he felt "kind of at home" when he stayed at Blair House.