Blanc's Lyon Notch Back-to-back Wins In Ligue 1

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Lyon secured a second straight Ligue 1 victory to continue their upturn in form under new coach Laurent Blanc with a 1-0 success over Lille.

The seven-time French champions replaced Peter Bosz with former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss Blanc following a five-match winless run.

But Lyon backed up last weekend's success at Montpellier with a dogged display to edge out Lille at the Groupama Stadium.

"You have to take points," said Blanc. "And the change of mentality, no longer just accepting not getting points, is undoubtedly the biggest progress in the three weeks that I've been here." Visiting forward Jonathan David crashed an effort off the crossbar in the closest either side came to an opener in the first half.

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made a fine save to keep out Angel Gomes' shot on the hour mark as Lille continued to create most of the chances in the second half.

But Alexandre Lacazette fired in a winner with 16 minutes remaining, scoring his eighth league goal since returning to Lyon from Arsenal.

"Alexandre Lacazette needs balls into the box and he'll score goals," added Blanc.

"As long as there is movement and crosses on the wings, there will be goals." Earlier on Sunday, Lorient missed the chance to retake third place in the table from Rennes, who saw off Montpellier 3-0, as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Nice.

Lorient led through Burkinabe forward Dango Ouattara's goal, but Youcef Atal and Gaetan Laborde struck in the space of eight second-half minutes to win the match for the away team.

The three points moved Nice into 10th place, four points and two spots below Lyon.

On Saturday, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain reopened a five-point lead over Lens at the top of the table as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all found the net in a 4-3 victory against Troyes.

