UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast At Afghan Coal Mine Kills 7: Official

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Blast at Afghan coal mine kills 7: official

MazariSharif, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Seven workers were killed and several more feared dead in northern Afghanistan after a gas explosion caused a coal mine to collapse, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Samangan province, where similar disasters have been reported in the past.

Two workers were killed immediately when the mine caved in, while five more bodies were recovered by rescue teams during the night, said Sediq Azizi, spokesman to the provincial governor.

He said another 11 workers were trapped inside.

"I don't think we will find anybody alive since the mine is full of poisonous gases," Azizi said.

Several mining accidents have been reported in recent years in Afghanistan, with miners often working without proper equipment or safety training.

Last year six miners were killed in a gas explosion at a colliery in impoverished Samangan province.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Governor Gas

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.