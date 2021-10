(@FahadShabbir)

Kunduz, Afghanistan, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Friday's explosion at a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city was a suicide attack, a senior Taliban official said.

"Our initial findings show that it is a suicide attack," Matiullah Rohani, director of culture and information in Kunduz, told AFP.