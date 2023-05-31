Blast at Palestinian base in Lebanon kills five: security source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Five fighters from a pro-Syrian Palestinian militant group were killed in an accidental explosion at a base in eastern Lebanon, a Lebanese security source said Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC) instead accused Israel of carrying out "overnight raids" at the base in Qusaya, near the Syrian border.

Israel denied any involvement.

"An old rocket exploded in an arms depot on the base and five fighters were killed," the security source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.